TRS decision to field SC woman for Suryapet municipal chairperson’s post hailed

Suryapet: The decision of the TRS leadership to field an SC candidate for the chairperson’s post in Suryapet municipality, reserved for women (general), has come in for praise. The TRS candidate, Perumalla Annapurna, who won from ninth ward, was elected chairperson of Suryapet municipality. As an ex-officio member, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy also participated in the election of municipal chairperson.

The Minister kept the name of the TRS candidate for the post confidential till the last minute, and when he announced the candidature of Annapurna, everyone, including opposition councillors, were pleasantly surprised.

Speaking to the media after election of Suryapet municipal chairperson, Jagadish Reddy said he had mooted the idea of making Annapurna municipal chairperson of Suryapet with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao. Her name was announced by him after the party leadership approved his proposal. Providing opportunity to a Dalit woman in women (general) reserved municipality was an indication of the positive changes in politics, he said.

Annapurna said she never expected to become chairperson of Suryapet municipality, and thanked Jagadish Reddy for proposing her name. She promised to work for the development of Suryapet.

Expressing happiness over the election of Annapurna as municipal chairperson, a large crowd from the community rushed to the municipal office and thanked the Minister. People from Mala community lacked representation in Mandal Parishad of Suryapet for decades. The leaders from the community, Edla Gopaiah and Pindiga Parandamulu, were elected MLAs from Suryapet Assembly constituency nearly four decades ago. After these leaders, the people of the community had no representation in any elected body in the constituency.

