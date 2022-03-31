TRS demands Centre to implement SC categorisation, stages walkout

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) continued to its tirade against the double standards of the BJP-led union government and demanded for a discussion on categorisation of scheduled castes in the Parliament. The TRS MPs moved an adjournment motion in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday in this regard.

After the motions were rejected, the TRS members rushed into the Well in both the Houses and staged a demonstration with placards demanding for discussion on SC categorisation apart from trying to disrupt the proceedings. With the Chair refusing budge, they staged a walkout.

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan later, TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao said the issue of SC categorisation was hanging fire for the last many years. He emphasised the need to discuss the categorisation of SCs to ensure equitable distribution of statutory benefits as per their population and their relative backwardness. He urged the Centre to bring in a necessary amendment to the Indian Constitution to give effect to the same.

“During 2014 elections, the BJP won votes by promising to implement SC categorisation within 100 days after coming to power. But even after eight years, it made no efforts to implement its promise and thus, cheating the downtrodden sections of the society,” Nageshwara Rao said. He reminded that though the Telangana State Legislative Assembly passed an unanimous resolution supporting SC categorisation and sent the same to the Centre, there has been no response.

The TRS MP said there were around 59 sub-castes among the SCs and justice can be done to them only through categorisation on population basis. “The Centre has all the powers to implement SC categorisation, but it appears to keep the issue pending to gain political mileage over the TRS. If necessary powers are delegated to the State, the TRS government is ready to address the issue within 24 hours. It is high time that the SCs confront the BJP leaders on the issue,” he added.

TRS MPs P Ramulu, G Ranjith Reddy and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy also spoke on the issue.

