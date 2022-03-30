TRS demands Centre to take up nation-wide caste census

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Wednesday demanded that the union government take up a nation-wide caste census and revise the reservations for various castes accordingly. The party moved a motion for suspension of rules to discuss caste census in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in this regard, reminding that the BJP government at the Centre had made a promise to this effect.

After the motion was rejected, the TRS MPs staged a walkout from both the Houses.

Speaking to mediapersons later, TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said caste census was necessary for social justice in the country. Stating that the Telangana government was committed to social justice, he said a glance at the employees data will reveal that OBCs comprise less than 10 per cent of the entire government employees in the country.

He strongly felt that if caste census was taken up with utmost sincerity and transparency, the governments can take up recruitment accordingly and ensure social justice for all.

“After the TRS government came to power in Telangana, about 35 per cent jobs were provided to OBCs in certain areas,” he explained. He said the TRS was taking up each issue in a focussed manner, with a few parties supporting it and others not extending any support. The TRS MPs, however, are determined to strive hard for redressal of the challenges faced by the people of the country.

TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao said the caste census was nothing new as it was conducted way back in 1931 itself. But no such effort was made after India’s independence. Hence, the Telangana State Legislative Assembly passed a resolution in this regard and urged the Centre to take up caste census which has not received any response so far.

