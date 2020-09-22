TRS demands more Urea for Telangana to match demand

TRS MP tells Lok Sabha that crop area in State has gone up to 1.34 crore acres from 1 crore acres

By | Published: 12:17 am

New Delhi: TRS MP G Ranjith Reddy on Monday asked Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda to release 10 lakh tons of urea to Telangana State this year.

Speaking during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, the MP brought to the notice of the Union government that the crop area in the State had gone up to 1.34 crore acres from 1 crore acres due to transformational change that took place in the irrigation sector of the State.

He said the increased acreage is around 37 per cent which is the highest in the country, followed by Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. “The sowing area has gone up due to huge irrigation potential created by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, and implementation of schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, free round the clock quality power, regulated farming coupled with good rains this year pushing up agricultural activity in the State,” Ranjith Reddy said.

He said the sowing area of crops such as maize, paddy, groundnut among others, had gone up and the 1.4 tons of urea allocated by the Centre for the month of August was not sufficient as the requirement was much more. He said the State Agriculture Minister had met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers and requested release of 10.5 lakh tons for the year. “It is not just our Minister but the Chief Minister personally intervened and spoke with the Union Minister over phone for the release of urea and the Minister assured release of the same,” he said.

“We are now in the third week of September but so far, no action has been taken by the Union government,” he said, and urged the Union government to release the rest of the fertiliser without any further delay.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .