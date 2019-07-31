TRS demands National Water Policy

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Supporting the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) demanded a National Water Policy as the Bill was not sufficient for meeting the water needs of the nation. The party asserted that the Bill was not ‘complete’ to resolve the water disputes among the States.

Pointing out that a total of 70,000 tmc water was flowing into the sea, TRS floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao said the irrigation requirement of the whole country was 40,000 tmc and around 10,000 tmc was needed for drinking as well as industrial needs. “We need a proper policy to solve the problem,” he added.

He stated that the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took up the Kaleshwaram project to tap the water being released into the sea and make optimum use of it to irrigate 45 lakh acres cultivable land. He said the project was also aimed to meet needs of drinking water and industrial use. “To complete the project, Chandrashekhar Rao took the initiative and got long-pending disputes with neighbouring States resolved. He inaugurated the project along with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. The project was funded by the Telangana government,” he noted.