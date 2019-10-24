TRS dhamaka in Huzurnagar

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Huzurnagar: Proving all political pundits wrong, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti handed out a humiliating defeat to the Congress in its own backyard — Huzurnagar Assembly constituency — with the ruling party candidate, Shanampudi Saidi Reddy, winning the seat by a huge margin of 43,284 votes over the Congress’ Uttam Padmavathi.

Saidi Reddy, who established an early lead in the very first round and held on to it till the last, polled 1,12,796 votes, while Padmavathi was a distant second at 69,563 votes. Right from the word go, it was clear that it would be a clincher for the TRS candidate, as Saidi Reddy kept piling the lead, increasing the gap with each round of counting. The BJP and TDP candidates, both non-starters in the bypoll held on Monday, predictably lost their deposits.

“The Huzurnagar verdict has proved beyond doubt that a campaign focusing only on criticism of individuals does not cut ice with the people, and will not succeed,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said, at a post-result press conference in Hyderabad.

TRS’ positivity

The Congress threw everything into the electoral battle — the nativity of the TRS candidate, the TSRTC strike and alleged money power of the ruling party — but came a cropper when it came to the ballot on the day of reckoning. The opposition party meandered through the campaign focusing only on criticism of the Chief Minister and falling back on the purported good work done by TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy in the past during his tenure as the constituency’s MLA, without holding out any promise of substance for the electorate.

The TRS, on the other hand, pitched for development of the constituency and made a strong case for people to support Saidi Reddy to take forward Chandrashekhar Rao’s development agenda. The TRS also hammered home the message that Uttam Kumar Reddy had done little for the constituency despite being elected from here in 2009, 2014, and again in 2018. The fact that Padmavathi, who lost to the TRS candidate from Kodad Assembly constituency in the December 2018 State Assembly elections, was shifted to Huzurnagar doesn’t seem to have gone down well with the electorate.

Comeback by Saidi Reddy

Saidi Reddy, who lost to Uttam Kumar Reddy from Huzurnagar by a narrow margin of 7,466 votes in 2018, staged a spectacular comeback to uproot the Congress from its supposed bastion in less than a year after his defeat. Even his loss then was attributed to the confusion created among voters by the truck and tractor symbols allotted to independent candidates, that was very similar to the car symbol of the TRS. In a way, the TRS seems to have vindicated its stand on the issue.

However, this time, the TRS took much more care in its campaign, explaining to the people the importance of identifying its car symbol on the EVMs and voting accordingly if their choice was to elect the ruling party candidate. These efforts, coupled with a campaign that saw an intensive outreach to voters, ensured that Saidi Reddy got 1,12,796 votes, compared to the 85,530 he received in the 2018 Assembly elections. On the other hand, while Uttam Kumar Reddy won the last poll getting 92,966 votes, his wife Padmavathi’s share of votes shrank further to 69,563.

