TRS diverting attention from main issue: Laxman

By | Published: 7:56 pm 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of “giving a communal colour to the issue of the city turning into a refuge for sleeper cells of terror groups.” Telangana BJP president Dr K Laxman said on Wednesday. He was referring to Tuesday’s post-cabinet meeting press meet, where, he alleged, the Chief Minister sought to turn an issue relating to national security into a communal one.

The BJP leader said it was surprising to see the Chief Minister talk about how the city and the State was peaceful and without any communal disturbances over the past five years. “The Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy’s comments were about how Hyderabad has become home to terror groups and how their sleeper cells were finding refuge here in the city. At no point did Kishan Reddy speak of this as a communal issue,” Laxman said.

The TRS government, Laxman said, was trying to divert the attention of the people from the main issue by trying to make terror a communal issue. Laxman also criticised the government over the decisions announced by the Cabinet on Tuesday. “It is surprising that during the six hour meeting, all the Cabinet did was to discuss inauguration of Kaleshwaram project, giving land to TRS party offices in 30 districts, pulling down existing Secretariat and building a new one in its place by spending Rs 300 crore of public money and spend another Rs 100 crore for building a new Legislature complex,” he said.

No decision has been announced on saving TSRTC which is running in losses, on PRC or interim relief for employees, filling of vacancies in the government and other pre-poll promises, he said. On Kaleshwaram project, referring to Chief Minster’s comment on how it was entirely being built by State mobilised funds, Laxman said the fast-tracked permissions granted for it by the Centre, whether they be of forest or environmental clearances, the cooperation of the BJP government in Maharashtra in making the project possible showed that it was the BJP that ensured development in Telangana by ensuring the project did not face any hurdles.