TRS dominates in Adilabad district

By | Published: 10:05 pm

Adilabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party continued its winning streak in polls to 11 municipalities. Its candidates registered victory from over 180 wards out of the total 309 wards belonging to the civic bodies, indicating 60 percent share and clear dominance in the elections of which results were declared on Saturday.

The party is now poised to bag 10 out of 11 posts of chairpersons during indirect elections to the key posts slated for January 27, scripting a history. By doing so, it will retain the posts in a row, creating sort of record in the history of the district.

Erstwhile Adilabad district’s 11 municipalities saw polls on January 22. The municipalities included Adilabad, Mancherial, Bellampalli, Luxettipet, Kyathanpalli, Naspur, Chennur, Kaghaznagar, Nirmal, Bhainsa and Khanapur. The TRS party’s nominees stood in the top position by winning from 24 wards out of 49 wards belonging to Adilabad municipality.

Significantly, the candidates fielded by the pink party swept 16 wards out of the total 18 wards of Chennur municipality and they continued similar show with sweeping 22 wards of Kaghaznagar municipality which has a total of 30 wards. They achieved 19 wards, while the Congress had to be contented with 1 in Kyathanpalli urban local body which accounts for 22 wards.

The nominees of the TRS party emerged victorious from 21 wards out of the total 36 wards in Mancherial municipality. They clinched 9 wards out of 15 wards belonging to Luxettipet municipality. They won from 10 wards among 25 wards of Naspur civic body. They will be able to secure the post of chairperson with the help of Independents.

The pink party showed an outstanding show with its candidates registering victory from 30 wards out of total 42 wards of Nirmal municipality, one of the largest civic bodies in the composite Adilabad. It managed to secure 5 wards out of the total 12 wards of Khanapur urban local body. It, however, failed to win a single ward from Bhainsa which witnessed communal clashes recently.

AIMIM’s 15 nominees bagged 15 wards from this municipality which has total of 26 wards, followed by BJP whose candidates could clinch 9 wards.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter