TRS dominates Telangana Lok Sabha results, leading in 11 seats

By | Published: 10:40 am 11:00 am

Hyderabad: TRS continues to dominate the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana State. The party remains ahead of its rivals in 11 of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State, according to trends available from the Election Commission.

BJP is leading in three constituencies of Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar. Congress is leading in Chevella constituency and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi is leading in Hyderabad.

As trends indicated, TRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy leads by over 80,000 votes in Medak constituency. TRS nominee BB Patil also remained in lead over Congress candidate Madan Mohan in Zaheerabad by just 5,000 votes.

Sitting MP and TRS candidate Boora Narsaiah Goud is leading with 5,700 votes in Bhongir, while TRS candidate P Ramulu is leading in Nagarkurnool constituency with 27,133 votes at the end of first round. TRS candidate Maloth Kavitha is in lead in Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency by more than 32000 after third round.

Though Congress candidate Renuka Chowdhary registered a lead in the first round, TRS nominee Nama Nageshwar Rao leaped into the lead with 17,169 votes after fourth round. Congress candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy continued in the lead in Chevella constituency with over 9,500 votes.

In Nizamabad, BJP candidate D Arvind was in the lead with 16,000 votes at the end of first round. Similarly, BJP candidate Soyam Bapu Rao leads TRS by 7,138 votes in Adilabad Parliament Constituency after completion of first round of counting. BJP also made progress in Karimnagar and remained in the lead with over 26,000 votes after the third round.