TRS enrolls over 60 lakh members

Hyderabad: TRS enrolled over 60 lakh members as part of its special drive. The party enrolled one-third of the total members — about 20 lakh — as active members.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Gajwel constituency stood first in the enrollment drive with 90,575 members. The membership drive, which was launched on June 27, ended on Thursday.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who had a review on the membership drive at Telangana Bhavan, thanked all the party workers, functionaries and leaders who made the membership drive a success. He wanted the membership books, if any still left with the party leaders, be handed back to the party central office latest by August 25.

TRS general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy informed media persons that a decision was taken by Rama Rao to issue party identity cards to all the 20 lakh active members after discussing it with party president K Chandrashekhar Rao. The process would be completed within a fortnight, he said. Enrollment of over 60 lakh members is a great achievement, he said, thanking all the party men for making the drive a great success.

Gajwel Assembly constituency had an enrollment of 90,575, while Medchal constituency stood second with 80,170. Palakurthy finished third with 74,650 members. Other constituencies with massive enrollment are Mulugu (72,262), Mahabubabad (70,470), Sathuaplli (67,850), Paleru (69,175), Suryapet (66,875), Saidhipet (64,570) and Wardhannappet (64,850).

Though party leaders from different Assembly constituencies sought issue of more membership books, Rama Rao ruled out the scope for issuing new books. He made it clear that there was no specific target given for enrollment.

Rajeshwar Reddy said the data entry pertaining to 52 lakh members was completed, while the remaining would be completed by August 31.

TRS would constitute its village level and mandal committees, ward committees and ‘basti’ committees soon. These committees would have 51 per cent representation by SC, ST, BC and minority members.

The town committees and committees for the affiliated organisation would also be constituted soon. Party offices are in construction in all the 30 districts. These would start functioning from the new offices from Dasara this year.

