TRS establishes supremacy in Telangana

Published: 12:44 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) established its complete supremacy in the political mosaic of the State on Saturday, steamrolling through the municipal elections winning about 115 to 120 of the 129 municipalities and corporations in the State.

Topping the charts has become a matter of routine for the ruling party since 2014 when it stormed to power in the new State. It has not looked back since then, sweeping every bye-election, GHMC, gram panchayat, Assembly, Parliament and Zilla Parishad polls in the past five years, vanquishing the Congress and the BJP in every electoral battle. The municipal election results come as the icing in the cake for the TRS. The positive mandate puts paid to the Congress’ hopes of a revival and the BJP’s ambition of gaining a foothold in urban Telangana.

Such has been the grip of the pink party on the electorate that it completely wiped out the opposition in 13 of the 32 districts, making a clean sweep of the municipalities in these districts. The opposition could not win even a single municipality in Medchal, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Peddapalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Medak and Vikarabad. Medchal returned with the highest number of 13 municipalities in favour of the ruling party.

What makes the victory particularly significant is the fact that neither Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao nor TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, considered as the star campaigners of the party, participated in any form of electioneering. In fact, Rama Rao was away in Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum meeting in the crucial stages of the election including the day of polling. Whatever little damage the opposition did to the TRS was in pockets where rebels played spoilsport for the ruling party and in areas where opposition took advantage of the recent clashes between two communities in Bhainsa town in Adilabad for political gains.

I’m in the pink of health: KCR

“Recently I fell sick and I was taken to hospital. They carried out a whole lot of tests on me and found that I am in the pink of health. I was advised to take medicines for a couple days and there nothing to worry. What do I do in this condition?”.

This was Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at his humourous best while replying to a reporter’s query at a press conference who wanted to know if he had any plans to hand over the Chief Ministerial responsibility to someone else before undertaking nationwide tour to gather support for his anti- CAA-NPR-NRC effort.

“When my health is perfect, why do you want me to give up my job? Do you think I am not doing good?” the Chief Minister asked in a lighter vein, and continued: “Do you have any plans to send me away? If you think that I should sit, I will, ” he said, sending everyone into peals of laughter. In the same lighter mood, the Chief Minister said there could be some wishful thinking on the part of a few people but as a Chief Minister he wished that everyone is hale and hearty.

He reiterated that he will take up the issue of CAA with conviction. “I fought against all odds and achieved Telangana. I was on cloud nine when I saw Mid Manair brimming with Godavari water recently,” he said, making it clear that he was a soldier and fit to fight.

