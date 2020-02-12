TRS eyes Adilabad DCCB chairman post

By | Published: 1:00 am

Adilabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which swept the posts of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons in the recent Municipal polls, is set to script another record by bagging a majority of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS). It is likely to secure chairman of District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) with the help of the societies.

The pink party has already unanimously bagged 11 primary cooperate societies out of 28 societies in Adilabad district and seven as against 20 societies in Mancherial district. It is now aiming at winning the post of chairman DCCB.

The last date for withdrawing nominations to various posts was on Monday. Elections to the posts of directors of the societies are slated for February 15.

