TRS eyes sweep in municipal polls

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi is all set to storm the municipal elections with focus on welfare and development for its electioneering. With less than 10 days left for the election notification, the party leadership commenced devising strategies to win majority of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the State.

During a meeting with the party State executive committee members at Telangana Bhavan here on Friday, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao discussed poll preparedness of the party and instructed the party leaders on the electioneering. “Since the State formation, we have always been focusing on providing basic facilities to people, either in urban or rural areas and also succeeded to a larger extent. We intend to create awareness among people benefited from development and welfare activities of the State government and seek their blessings in the upcoming municipal polls,” he told reporters after the meeting.

The Minister hinted at launching Pattana Pragathi (City Development) programme in urban areas on the lines of Palle Pragathi programme being implemented in rural areas. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had been considering the scheme following success of Palle Pragathi. But following the election notification, we will take up the programme soon after the new governing bodies are elected to the ULBs. Apart from allocating dedicated funds for development, all the elected representatives in ULBs will be made responsible for implementing the government programmes failing which stringent action will be initiated as per the new Municipal Act,” he asserted.

Rama Rao also pointed out at the plans for launching TS-bPASS to provide building permissions in ULBs within 21 days after submitting application on the lines of TS-iPASS which is providing single-window clearance for industries. He said the government will work with the motto of funding and functioning to create basic infrastructure in municipal areas. “The party leaders have been asked to visit every household and explain about the government’s activities before seeking their vote. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will soon address the party leaders, including Ministers and legislators, who will be in charge of campaigning,” he added.

Further, Rama Rao ridiculed the allegations of the Congress that the TRS colluded with the State Election Commission to announce municipal elections. He pointed out that the court had disposed all petitions filed by the Congress leaders opposing the elections and the State Election Commission being an autonomous body, was conducting elections as per norms. “Usually, the ruling party would shy away from contesting the election, but in our State, the Opposition does not want to contest in the elections. Congress lost credibility and hence, was making such allegations,” he said, adding that TRS was facing tough competition within the party due to huge number of aspirants seeking to contest the municipal polls.

TRS secretary general K Kesava Rao, Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Satyavathi Rathod, MPs P Ramulu, Maloth Kavitha, Badugula Lingaiah Yadav and Banda Prakash, Telangana Rashtra Rythu Samanvaya Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, and other senior leaders were also present during the meeting.

