TRS failed to fulfill poll promises: BJP

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Mancherial: The BJP’s State general secretary G Premender Reddy on Thursday flayed the ruling TRS for failing to fulfill its poll promise of crop loan waiver.

Addressing the media here, he said that farmers in the State were struggling with the burden of loans as they are not able to get the waiver from the government till now. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been ignoring the hardships of the agrarian community,” he alleged.

Lambasting the Chief Minister for his decision to demolish Erram Munzil palace, the BJP leader said the High Court had questioned the government on its move but the State administration has no regrets and was going ahead adamantly with its decision. He wondered why the government was not updating names of farmers who would benefit under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. He also found fault with the government for purchasing drugs, meant for patients of ESI without inviting tenders.

