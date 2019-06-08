TRS flag flies high in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Karimnagar: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) flag fluttered over the all the four Zilla Parishads in erstwhile Karimnagar district as the party won all Zilla Parishad top posts in indirect election held on Saturday.

Election of chairman, vice-chairman, and co-opted members for new Zilla Parishads was a smooth affair since TRS won almost all Zilla Parisahd Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) in the old Karimnagar district.

TRS secured ZPTCs in Karimnagar, Jagitial, Peddapalli and Rajanna-Sircilla Surprisingly, except Peddapalli, remaining three ZP top posts were bagged by women.

Since the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had declared the name of former MLA Putta Madhukar well in advance, Madhukar was elected as chairman of Peddapalli Zilla Parishad. Meanwhile, Mandiga Renuka was elected as vice-chairperson.

Kanumalla Vijaya was elected as chairperson of Karimangar wherein TRS won a total of 15 ZPTCs. Perala Gopal Rao was chosen as vice-chairman.

In Rajanna-Sircilla, Nyalakonda Aruna and Siddam Venu were elected as chairperson and vice-chairman respectively. Dava Vasanth was elected as chairperson and Vaddineni Harichandra Rao was elected as vice-chairman of Jagitial Zilla Parishad. Mohammed Saleem Pasha and Mohammed Suban were elected as co-opted members.

Felicitating newly elected chairperson, vice-chairman and co-opted members, Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar said beside development and welfare schemes, construction of irrigation projects and uninterrupted power supply helped the TRS to gain support of the public.

