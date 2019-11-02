TRS flays Karimangar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By | Published: 7:41 pm

Karimnagar: TRS leaders on Saturday came down heavily on local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for playing politics with dead bodies.

Contrary to the MP’s allegation that he was manhandled by police during the funeral procession of RTC driver Nangunuri Babu, they found fault with Sanjay for making false allegation though he was not attacked by the cops.

Speaking to reporters here, TRS leaders including former Karimnagar Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Guggillapu Ramesh, former corporator Sunil Rao and others blamed the MP for playing cheap politics.

Commenting on Sanjay’s 30 hours protest with Babu’s body, they alleged that the former used it for his own political gains. Instead of providing assistance to the family of the deceased, the MP decided to take out the funeral procession to the bus stand after provoking innocent RTC workers. “Though Babu’s family took his body to perform final rites, the MP was making false allegations stating that police took the body,” they said.

While some IT companies from different countries had already signed Memorandums of Understanding to establish their firms in Karimnagar IT tower, more firms are ready to come. However, the reputation of Karimangar town was damaged with yesterday’s incident, they said.

Stating that there was a possibility that IT companies may not come forward to set up their firms if they feel that Karimangar is not a safe city, the TRS leader said if this happens, the local youths would have lost employment opportunities.

They alleged that Sanjay had become a big hurdle on the path of developmental of Karimnagar, and that not a single development work was taken up by him in the last six months. Instead of getting sanctions for developmental works, the MP was trying to disturb the peace in the town by provoking youths, the TRS leader alleged and appealed to Sanjay to change his attitude.

