TRS foundation day celebrated across erstwhile Warangal

By | Published: 2:02 pm

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has said that Chief Minister K Chandrshekhar Rao had achieved the Telangana State after a prolonged and tough struggle and added that the Chief Minister was making all efforts for the development of the State.

“The Chief Minister has already put on the State on growth path and the people are witnessing the results. Irrigation projects taken up by the government turned state into a rice bowl,” he added. The minister has hoisted the TRS party flag at Parvathagiri in Warangal Rural district on Monday. Later, he has paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs at Martyrs memorial in Hanamkonda and garlanded the the statue of Telangana ideologue Prof K Jayashankar at Ekashila park in Hanamkonda.

Meanwhile, TRS party MLAs including T Rajaiah, Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, N Narender and others participated in the foundation day programmes celebrated in their respective constituencies. Minister Satyavathi Rathod has participated in the foundation day celebrations in Mahabubabad. Blood donation camp has been organised in Warangal city marking TRS foundation day.

