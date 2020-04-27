TRS Foundation day celebration in South Africa

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Hyderabad: Non-Resident Indians hailing from Telangana in South Africa celebrated the 20th foundation day of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) in Midrand area of South Africa by hoisting the party flag at a simple ceremony on Monday.

According to TRS NRI wing president in South Africa, Gurrala Nagaraju said the event was organised on a low key following directions from the party working president K T Rama Rao. Participants in the programme observed two minutes silence in memory of those who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana State.

TRS NRI South Africa unit distributed hand sanitisers in Midrand police station and have decided to extend a helping hand to NRIs in Oman by sending groceries and other essential commodies. The NRI TRS unit in Oman will coorinate the distribution of essential commodities to the needy, Nagaraju said.

