TRS gears up for civic polls

Minister confident that TRS will secure at least 104 of the 150 seats in GHMC pollls

By | Published: 11:13 pm 12:46 am

Hyderabad: While the dates for GHMC elections are yet to be announced, parties have begun making their moves on the political chessboard amidst speculations that the civic polls may be held in January next year. The Congress has launched a diatribe against the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) with allegations of falsifying the number of double bedroom houses completed for the urban poor in GHMC area, but the ruling party check-mated the Opposition move deftly.

And in the middle of this political storm is Animal Husbandry Minister and Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav who took the Opposition leaders on a tour of the 2BHK project sites.

In an exclusive interview with Telangana Today, Srinivas Yadav was categorical in stating that he will not allow the Congress to drag the issue like a daily serial. “As a Minister from the city, I personally visited CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at his house and took the Congress leaders to the project sites. Immediately after visiting four or five places, they started making an issue when there was none over the location of the construction sites outside GHMC limits. Even the previous Congress governments had done the same thing due to shortage of lands in the core city,” he said.

Stating that the Congress could not find fault with the quality of construction or facilities being created for residents and hence, were trying to make an issue over the locations. He ridiculed the Congress’ claim that the one lakh double bedroom houses were being promised with an eye on the GHMC polls. He pointed out that the city had one crore population and one lakh beneficiaries will hardly have any influence on the elections as most of them are

required to relocate outside GHMC area.

The Minister opined that the Congress leaders were only seeking publicity for political mileage, but had no commitment towards people and their issues. With no MLA in GHMC area, he strongly believes that the Congress will not be able to win even a single seat in GHMC polls whenever they are held. “We won 99 seats in the previous GHMC elections and are confident of securing at least 104 of the 150 seats. AIMIM will win a few seats in the Old City. Both the Congress and the BJP will have no presence in GHMC,” he asserted.

Srinivas Yadav admitted that AIMIM was a friendly party to the TRS, but hinted that both may go separate ways during the elections. He finds no merit in the claims of BJP having strongholds in certain areas of Greater Hyderabad. He pointed out that when BJP had five MLAs in the city, it could win only two corporator seats and with just one MLA now, it can hardly influence the poll results.

The Minister felt that people of Telangana especially Hyderabad will not entertain the politics of religion and war-mongering of BJP which does not have any other issues. He pointed out that securing national borders was a part of the Union government’s responsibilities and the current BJP government was not the first to do it. “Further, it is the armed forces who are guarding the borders. But the BJP is trying to score political brownie points and publicity out of these issues,” he said. With the introduction of the Agriculture Bills, he said the BJP will not survive the wrath of farmers in future.

He further stated that the State government was treating all religions equally and celebrating festivals of all religions officially. “BJP leaders are behaving as if we are not Hindu? We are a secular State. But let them show me one State government which has built a mammoth temple like Yadadri after India’s Independence?” he said.

Putting aside politics, Srinivas Yadav stated that people had faith in the TRS government for its good governance and citizen-centric development in a transparent manner. While Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was committed to the welfare of people in the State, he said Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao was working to a plan and vision to turn Hyderabad into a destination for not only IT, but all other sectors like pharma and logistics.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .