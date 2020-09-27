TRS gears up for polls in State

Eyes resounding victories in GHMC polls, Dubbak and Nizamabad LAC bypolls

Hyderabad: With a series of elections lined up for next six months, the ruling TRS is shifting the gears to continue its upmanship in the State’s political arena. The party cadre is already prepping up for the MLC by-election for a Local Bodies constituency and elections to the Graduates constituencies followed by the Dubbak by-election. However, the ultimate battle will be fought in the State capital with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections expected in January next.

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao along with senior Ministers T Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others have already commenced consolidating the forces. While Rama Rao is constantly monitoring the election preparations for both the Legislative Houses as well as the GHMC, Harish Rao has been consistently visiting the Dubbak Assembly constituency which fell vacant following the sudden demise of Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy recently.

“Having won every election in the past six years, we are confident to win these elections too. However, all our efforts are focused on scoring huge margins over our opponents and decimating their presence during the results,” a TRS general secretary told Telangana Today.

The bypoll to the Nizamabad Local Authorities’ constituency has become inevitable following the disqualification of sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy. The victory of former MP and Telangana Jagruthi founding president K Kavitha from TRS is being termed as a foregone conclusion as TRS dominates more than 90 per cent of the local bodies – both urban and rural. The polling is scheduled on October 9, followed by declaration of results before October 14. Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashanth Reddy is overseeing the preparations for these by-elections.

Strategies are also being worked out for the Hyderabad-Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy Graduates constituency and the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency which will fall vacant following the end of term for N Ramachandra Rao and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy respectively on March 29 next year. While Palla Rajeshwar Reddy appears to be a favourite to continue in the post, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will take a final decision soon after the poll schedule is announced.

Ministers G Jagadish Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Sathyavathi Rathod and others are mobilising the party cadre to win these elections.

The TRS leaders including Ministers and MLAs are holding Assembly constituency-wise meetings for the past couple of days. They have been creating awareness among the graduates to enrol themselves as voters soon after the enrolment begins on October 1. Further, the TRS leaders have been advised to explain to people on employment generation by the TRS government since the State formation.

Interestingly, the TRS has been consistently winning the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency for the past several years, it is making all efforts to secure the Hyderabad-Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy Graduates constituency where the ruling party is keen to taste success for the first time.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao took upon himself the responsibility of winning the Dubbak by-elections which is likely to be held in the fag end of 2020. The party sources said the entire TRS machinery from erstwhile Medak district has been deployed to ensure a landslide victory for the party.

While the schedule is yet to be announced for the GHMC polls, the TRS leadership has already prepared its cadre for the battle. At least four surveys conducted by TRS predicted that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) would win no less than 100 seats (divisions) in the GHMC elections which are likely to be held in January 2021. The TRS leaders are visiting all the residential colonies and other areas in GHMC area as part of the party’s poll strategy to reach out to every voter before the polls.

