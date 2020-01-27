TRS gears up to bag Mayors, chairpersons posts in civic bodies

By | Published: 1:06 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which registered a thumping victory by sweeping the municipal polls, is gearing up to secure the posts of chairpersons and Mayors in majority of the 129 civic bodies in the State.

The party has independently secured its position in 90 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and is making efforts to consolidate its position in another 25 ULBs where it is falling short of numbers to win the post of chairpersons and Mayors. Way ahead of its opponents, the TRS leadership is making its moves to win at least 100 civic bodies as it would ensure smooth coordination between the TRS government and the ULBs.

The party is confident of winning at least 10 more municipalities with the support of AIMIM and also other registered parties as well as independent candidates. Sources said soon after the results were announced, several independent candidates comprising mostly TRS rebels expressed their desire to return to the party fold or join forces for development of their respective wards.

“We received phone calls from nearly 90 per cent of the independent candidates, some of them from civic bodies where our position is secure. They believe that with support from TRS, their ward/division have better prospects for development which could benefit people at large,” a TRS general secretary told Telangana Today. Following its victory in the Assembly polls, Lok Sabha polls and also its strong position in the Legislative Council, TRS has MPs and legislators in all municipal bodies and thus, their support as ex-officio members will be crucial to win some ULBs.

To ensure that the party takes maximum advantage of its MPs, MLAs and MLCs, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao started coordinating with the party leaders in various districts to ensure that all legislators are well placed wherever their services are needed. Based on seats secured, all ex-officio members have been allocated to each civic body where their membership is required to strengthen TRS in the respective councils. Accordingly, the ex-officio members will chose the ULBs.

Further, Rama Rao directed the local MLAs to suggest two names for each post of Chairperson/Mayor and Deputy Chairperson/Deputy Mayor in the local bodies falling in their constituency.

A preliminary report has already been prepared. Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao will propose the names of the party candidates for these posts and Form B will be handed over to them to contest for the posts on Monday.

