TRS government committed to welfare of tribals: Sathyavathi Rathod

By | Published: 6:56 pm 6:58 pm

Suryapet: Tribal Welfare Minister Sathyavathi Rathod on Friday said, the TRS government was committed to the welfare of tribals in the State, as is evident from the budgetary allocations for their welfare which has never dipped.

Sathyavathi Rathod was speaking at a series of election meetings at Kalvapally thanda, Kotha Dona thanda, Patha Dona thanda, Jamla thanda, Bilya Naik thanda, Nimma thanda and Kamanchi thanda in Mattampally mandal for TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy for the by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency.

Speaking at Dona thanda, the Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had upgraded tribal hamlets into gram panchayats for development of tribal areas and also provide political opportunities to the tribals in local bodies.

Stating that the Chief Minister had issued instructions for identification of forest and non-forest lands, she said that a committee would soon be set up soon for the task. Besides, three-phase electricity supply would be provided to all the thandas in the constituency. She has also assured special funds for development of Devarakonda and Huzurnagar, which have high tribal population.

Coming down heavily on TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, she pointed out that Rahul Gandhi had resigned from the AICC president’s post and several presidents of State units of the party resigned from their posts owning responsibility for the defeat of the party in the last elections.

“Uttam Kumar Reddy did not resign even though Congress was force to bite the dust in Legislative Assembly elections in the State in 2018. It indicates that he is power hungry,” she said, adding that even though the constituency boasted of several senior Congress leaders, the TPCC president had fielded his wife Uttam Padmavathi for the by-election.

The Minister said Huzurnagar Assembly constituency will witness comprehensive development if the people vote for the victory of Saidi Reddy. Mahabubabad MLA Malothu Kavitha, Illandu MLA Hari Priya Naik and Devarakonda MLA Ravindra Kumar Naik accompanied Satyavathi Rathod on the election campaign.

