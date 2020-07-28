TRS government failed to contain Covid-19: Uttam

By | Published: 9:45 pm 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has said the State government was not heeding the good advice given by Congress and was “behaving irresponsibly” in dealing with the Covid-19 situation in the State.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged the government was attacking the opposition parties that are trying to advise the government in a responsible manner. “The ruling party leaders are belittling the Congress by using harsh language and admonishing us rather than rectifying their faults,” he said.

“The High Court has time and again cautioned the government and also directed it to correct its course. But the government is not changing its adamant attitude,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .