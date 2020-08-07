TRS government politicising Covid vaccine: Congress

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Thursday asked IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao to stop politicisation of Covid vaccine saying that the biotech companies have been established long time back and it is not the government that is making them produce the vaccine.

In a statement here on Thursday, Narayana Reddy said that several pharma giants from Hyderabad such as Bharat Biotech, Shanta Biotech, Dr. Reddy’s Lab, Hetero Drugs etc have rich history of producing several vaccines and drugs. “Many companies are into research and production of vaccines even before TRS came to power. Therefore, the Minister must not try to give an impression that he is playing a personal role in the production of vaccine for Covid-19,” Narayana Reddy said.

“The Genome Valley was commissioned as S P Biotech Park in 1999. Not even an inch of the 600 sq km of land in Genome Valley was allocated by the TRS Government. The entire infrastructure was developed and expanded under the Congress regime from 2004-2014,” he claimed.

