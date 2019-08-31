TRS govt giving top priority to education:Transport minister

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Nizamabad: According to the ‘Elders Agreement’ of the statehood movement, the promise to set up a university in each district to spread education in backward regions like Telangana is being realised, and the State government is implementing this by setting up 58 residential degree colleges and 540 residential schools for SCs, STs, BCs and Minorities to spread education among weaker sections, said Transport minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

On Saturday, the minister inaugurated newly-constructed classrooms in physics block of Telangana University south campus at Bhiknoor, along with Kamareddy MLA Gampa Goverdhan. On the occasion, Prashanth Reddy said that in line with ‘pedda manushula oppandam’, which observed that due to lack of proper education and literacy rate Telangana was backward in various sectors, top priority was being given to education and the decision to set up a university in each district.

Additionally, Chief Minister KCR was taking concerted action to spread education among the downtrodden communities of society. The minister informed that the government in Telangana region had launched 58 SC, ST, BC and Minority residential degree colleges, as well as 540 residential schools, and was also releasing more funds to education sector. The minister also promised students and faculty that the TRS government would sanction additional courses to the south campus in the near future.

Gampa Govardhan, Kamareddy MLA, said that in south campus additional classrooms were built with a budget of Rs 13 crore. He appealed to the minister to sanction additional courses at south campus.

In this programme, Zaheerabad MP B.B. Patil, Kamareddy ZP Chairperson D. Shobha Raju, TU V-C Anil Kumar, Registrar Balrajulu, Kamareddy Collector Dr. N. Satyanarayana, local public representatives, university staff and students participated.

