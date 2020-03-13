TRS govt never achieved targets: Congress

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Except for 2016-17 financial year, the State government never achieved the set targets of expenditure, and each time they fell short of the goals, Congress’ Manthani legislator D Sridhar Babu alleged on Thursday. Participating in the general discussion on the Budget on the second day, Sridhar Babu said the government will not be able to spend Rs 1,38,669.82 crore as it will be tough for it to garner enough revenues at a time when the country was witnessing a recession-like situation.

Suggesting that the State government seek its share in the collection of taxes from the Centre, he said the State government should not have extended support to BJP at the Centre during demonetisation and passing of GST Bill. “The government in the context of no help from BJP-led Centre now must come out and say how it will deal with debt servicing which is estimated at Rs 20,000 crore. The government’s plan to garner Rs 60,000 crore by raising loans and non-tax income seems impossible,” the Congress MLA said.

Suspecting that the State government will hike power tariffs or further increase TSRTC bus fares to fill the huge revenue deficit, he said the government has drastically cut down allocations to crucial irrigation sector, hitting speedy completion of projects such as Palamuru-Rangareddy.

Sridhar Babu also wanted the government to treat the Rs 1,000 crore outstanding debt of TSRTC as a grant and save the ailing organisation. He also demanded PRC for government employees and interim relief.

