TRS govt pro-farmer: Kadiam

Warangal Rural: Stating that the TRS government is a pro-farmer one, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari urged farmers to utilise the schemes introduced by the government.

He distributed about 270 subsidised tractors and rotavators to farmers at ‘Kisan Mela’ organised at the local agriculture market yard in Narsampet in the district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srihari said the government was striving to make farming a profitable profession. “As per promise made in the election manifesto, the government waived crop loans of 35.45 lakh farmers amounting to Rs 16,000 crore,” he said and added that the government had started supplying 24-hour free power to agriculture, besides supplying quality seed and farm equipment.

The government also formed Farmer Coordination Committees (FCC) for the benefit of farmers, he said. “The State government has sanctioned Rs 5,000 crore to pump water into Pakhal Lake through Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme. Tenders will be called soon. As part of the project, water from Devadula would first be pumped into Ramappa Lake and from there, water would be released into Pakhal Lake to ensure irrigation for two crops in a year,” he said.

Stating that the decision to offer Rs 8,000 per acre in a year towards input cost was a unique scheme, he said that there were about 51,120 farmers in Narsampet Assembly constituency who would benefit from the scheme.

Mahabubabad MP A Seetaram Naik said Kaleshwaram project works were being executed on a war-footing basis to address irrigation needs of farmers.

State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Peddi Sudharshan Reddy said the selection of beneficiaries for distribution of farm equipment was made without any political considerations and recommendations. A rally of the tractors led by the Deputy CM was taken in the streets of the town during the mela.

Warangal Rural in-charge Collector M Haritha, Joint Director of Agriculture (JDA) Usha Dayal and others were present.