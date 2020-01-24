‘TRS govt will always support journalists’

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Media Academy Chairman A Narayana on Thursday presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh to the family of TV5 Qutbullapur scribe Shirish Kumar who passed away recently, and said the State government will extend all support to journalists and ensure their welfare.

Till date, Rs 2.59 crore financial assistance has been extended to 259 families offering Rs 1 lakh each, he said. Family of the deceased journalists were being offered a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 for five years, he said.

In addition to this, 144 students pursuing education from Class I to Class X were being offered a monthly tuition fee assistance of Rs 1,000. Similarly, 93 journalists, who are ill and cannot work, have been offered Rs 50,000, said a press release.

