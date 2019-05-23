TRS halts Modi wave in Telangana

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: Elections to the 17 Lok Sabha seats from Telangana threw up a mixed bag of results with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) winning a majority of the seats — nine — and the friendly party, the AIMIM, retaining Hyderabad. In the remaining seven seats, voters in the State preferred three Congress and four Bharatiya Janata Party candidates.

The TRS won from nine constituencies — Chevella (Dr G Ranjit Reddy), Khammam (Nama Nageswara Rao), Mahabubabad (Maloth Kavitha), Mahbubnagar (Manne Srinivas Reddy), Medak (Kotha Prabhakar Reddy), Nagarkurnool (Pothuganti Ramulu), Peddapalli (B Venkatesh Nethakani), Warangal (Pasunuri Dayakar), and Zahirabad (BB Patil). Dayakar and Prabhakar Reddy won by massive margins of three lakh-plus votes, while Boora Narasaiah Goud lost the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency by a slender margin of 4,796 votes to Congress candidate Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

TRS working president K T Rama Rao, stating that the people of Telangana had given majority of the Lok Sabha seats to the ruling party, said the TRS will take it up as a responsibility to safeguard the interests of the State and its people. “Victory and defeat are natural occurrences in a democratic set-up, and we will look into the TRS defeat in some constituencues,” he told mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan.

While the BJP gained three seats, up from one it won in the 2014 elections, Congress too increased its tally from two in 2014 to three this year. The BJP won the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency where former MLA G Kishan Reddy was its candidate. Its candidates, Dharmapuri Aravind, Soyam Bapu Rao and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also won from Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar constituencies, respectively.

Two of the Congress’ wins came from the neighbouring constituencies of Bhongir (Komatireddy Venkat Reddy) and Nalgonda (N Uttam Kumar Reddy), while its third winning candidate was A Revanth Reddy (Malkajgiri). Though for most part of the day, the party expected to also win from Chevella where its candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy was leading the counting of votes, the TRS contender Ranjith Reddy clawed back during the last rounds of counting to register a 14,000 plus votes majority win.

In Hyderabad, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi registered his fourth straight win in the Lok Sabha election from his stronghold.

Among some shock defeats for the TRS were those of sitting MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha from Nizamabad, Boinapalli Vinod Kumar from Karimnagar, Boora Narsaiah Goud from Bhongir, and Talasani Saikiran Yadav, son of Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, from Secunderabd constituencies. The other TRS candidates who lost the election were G Nagesh from Adilabad, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy from Malkajgiri, and Vemireddy Narasimha Reddy from Nalgonda.