TRS hits out at Congress leaders

By | Published: 9:25 pm

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud launched a tirade against the Telangana Congress leaders over their failure to stop diversion of Krishna River water from Telangana to Rayalaseema during their regime in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. He said the Congress leaders were trying to cover up their past mistakes by blaming the TRS government over diversion of Krishna River water through the Pothireddypadu project by the Andhra Pradesh government.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, Srinivas Goud said the Telangana Congress leaders had remained silent when the height of Pothireddypady project was increased twice in the past during the Congress regime in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He pointed out that the then TRS MLAs had quit from their Cabinet posts in the YS Rajashekhar Reddy government opposing the decision to increase the height of the Pothireddypadu project. “The Telangana Congress leaders who remained silent over the then Congress government’s decision are now shedding crocodile tears and spreading false propaganda against the TRS government,” he said.

The Minister said the Centre was not responding to the pleas of the State government to intervene and resolve water disputes. He said the State government had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court to stay the controversial GO 203 issued by the Andhra Pradesh government. “The Congress leaders are trying to create a confusion and thus, escalate tensions with the neighbouring States. Unlike their allegations, we did not involve Maharashtra or Karnataka in the dispute which is between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. All legal options are being pursued to ensure that people of south Telangana districts do not suffer due to the water disputes,” he assured.

Former Minister and Jedcherla MLA C Laxma Reddy advised the Congress leaders to read the entire petition filed by the State government in the Supreme Court before coming to conclusions and making allegations. He stated that the confused Congress leaders were confusing others through their irresponsible statements. “It is absurd to demand Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s resignation over the issue. Majority of the irrigation projects initiated by the State government are getting delayed due to the tactics of the Congress leaders,” he added.

Government Whip Guvvala Balaraju said people of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, had complete confidence in the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao. He pointed out that the Telangana Congress leaders remained as mute spectators and played second fiddles to their Andhra counterparts in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh until K Chandrashekhar Rao raised the voice against the injustice meted out to the region. “It is due to the consistent efforts of the Chief Minister, that the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district has abundant water,” he stated. He expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will do justice to the region.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .