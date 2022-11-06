| Trs Holds Protest Against Centre For Removal Of Dump Yard In Malkajgiri

TRS holds protest against Centre for removal of dump yard in Malkajgiri

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:40 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Hyderabad: A protest against the union government demanding that the dumping yard at Gandhi Community Hall in Malkajgiri be removed, was held by the TRS (now BRS) leaders of Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency.

“We are constantly fighting to resolve the issues in the Cantonment area and as a part of this, the protest was organised,” said the party Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy.

Cantonment Board ex-vice president Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy, former Cantonment Board members -Shyam Kumar, Prabhakar, Nalini, Lokanatham, Pandu Yadav, Narsimha and others participated in the protest along with activists and residents of Malkajigiri Parliament Constituency.