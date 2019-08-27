TRS lashes out Cong over Tummidihatti visit

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: A day after the Congress leaders put up united show during their visit to Tummidihatti, the ruling TRS lashed out at them for spreading false propaganda to gain political mileage. They said both the Congress and the BJP leaders were making false allegations against the State government without any basic understanding of the Kaleshwaram project.

Speaking to media persons at TRS Legislative Party office on Tuesday, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eeshwar was perplexed at the purpose of visit of Congress leaders to Tummidihatti. “It appears they decided to go for a picnic but gave their visit a political hue. They should have gone to Kaleshwaram project to witness water availability in Godavari river as the Central Water Commission itself certified that there was no adequate water at Tummidihatti,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that the then Maharashtra Chief Minister of Congress party objected to Tummidihatti project taken up without obtaining proper permissions. He rubbished the Congress leaders’ claims that construction of Tummidihatti project could have ensured supply of water to Mid Manair project using gravity canal. He felt that the Congress leaders were spreading false propaganda for political gain without any technical knowledge about the Kaleshwaram project.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao redesigned the Tummidihatti and other projects to come up with the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme which had turned Godavari river into a huge reservoir that could supply water throughout the year,” he said. Further, he added that despite repeated representations from the State, the Centre had rejected the former’s plea to give national project status to the KLIS which was taken up entirely by the State government.

Eeshwar also alleged that the BJP was misleading people in rural areas by alleging that Godavari water was being diverted to meet drinking water and industrial needs of Hyderabad.

He said separate allocations were made for irrigation, drinking water and industrial needs for people living in urban and rural areas.

MLAs Nomula Narasimhaiah, Korukanti Chander and MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao were also present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter