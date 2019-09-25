TRS to launch bypoll campaign on Thursday

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will kickstart its electoral campaign for the Huzurnagar bypoll on Thursday. Nearly 30 leaders who were appointed party in-charges will take part in the campaign. TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will also address a couple of public meetings which will be finalised in a couple of days.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the party’s victory in the Huzurnagar byelection was a foregone conclusion as people were in favour of the party. He pointed out that the ‘Truck’ symbol had played spoilsport for the TRS during the Assembly elections held in December last year and the party lost the seat to Congress with a thin margin.

“If Congress is elected, it will benefit TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. But if TRS wins the election, it will be beneficial for entire Huzurnagar constituency. This will be our party’s slogan for the bypoll and we are confident that people will vote for development,” he said.

Rubbishes Oppn claims



The TRS working president rubbished the claims of the Opposition parties and stated that people were wise enough to differentiate between Parliament, Assembly and local body elections. He pointed out that people chose TRS over others giving it a landslide victory in both Assembly and local body elections. “Despite the Modi factor which worked in favour of BJP in some Parliamentary constituencies, TRS won a majority Parliament seats. Even those seats which we lost were with a small margin,” he added. He declared that Congress was the main opponent to TRS and BJP will never be competition for the ruling party.

Rama Rao reiterated that TRS had repeatedly proved its upper hand in EVM as well as ballot format elections in the State. In a recent survey, TRS emerged at the top with 55 per cent voters favouring the ruling party in Huzurnagar, while Congress was forced to the second position with 41 per cent and BJP ended up with a mere four per cent. He said the party will announce its bypoll majority on October 24.

In response to Congress leaders challenging TRS, the Minister stated that the byelections were not a referendum to TRS government’s performance and reminded that Congress leaders, including Uttam Kumar Reddy, took a U-turn from their electoral challenges after getting defeated by TRS in several elections in the State. He also denied any infighting within TRS after Cabinet expansion.

HC ruling on Thursday



When asked if TRS will contest elections in Maharashtra, he said the party was now focusing on winning a majority in urban local bodies in the upcoming municipal elections in the State and was not keen on contesting the Maharashtra elections. The High Court is likely to deliver its verdict with regard to municipal elections on Thursday. The party leadership already declared its preparedness for the municipal polls.

Further, Rama Rao stated that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao will take a decision on filling vacant nominated posts soon. While the party had already appointed mandal committees, the Chief Minister is likely to announce the party’s State committee shortly.

