TRS leader hacked to death in Suryapet

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Suryapet: Former sarpanch of Elkaram village and TRS leader Vonteddu Venkanna was chased and hacked to death allegedly by some Congress members at the village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The police were suspecting that the political clash between the TRS and Congress leaders of the village since sarpanch elections could have led to the incident.

After the incident, tension escalated in the village, following which police forces were rushed to the village from Suryapet to bring the situation under control.

According to eye witness K Madhu, near 20 Congress workers attacked Venkanna with swords when they were going to BC colony to meet some voters of cooperative elections. Escaping from them, the TRS leader had run into house of Avudoddi Veeraiah and hid between the paddy bags in a room.

Five Congress workers barged into the house by breaking open the doors. They hacked Venkanna to death after finding him between paddy bags. They hit him on the head with a big stone.

The victim’s wife Nirmala alleged that Madhu colluded with Congress leaders and helped them kill her husband. She alleged that Congress leader Vadde Yellaiah hatched a plan to kill her husband due to political reasons.

On the request of Madhu, her husband had gone out from the house after mid-night to meet some voters of cooperative elections. She said that the act of some police officials also was suspicious as her husband’s body was shifted to Area hospital of Suryapet for post-mortem without collection of clues properly and before the arrival of a dog squad.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Nageshwar Rao said that a group of persons attacked Venkanna, near BC Colony in Elkaram village between 1 am and 2 am. “We are making efforts to identify the persons involved in the incident. A police picket was also set up in the village and law and order condition was under control,” he said.

According to the sources, TRS has conducted a camp with some voters in a private function hall a couple of days ago to ensure victory of the party supported candidate in the PACS elections. When Congress members went to the function hall two days back saying Congress members were being forcibly kept in the camp, a clash took place.

Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy visited the mortuary and laterconsoled the members of the bereaved family. With tight security, cooperative elections were conducted at the village on Saturday.

