TRS leader killed as lorry rams into his car in Asifabad

By | Published: 11:20 am

Kumram Bheem Asifabad/Adilabad: A TRS party’s co-option member of Utnoor Mandal Parishad, was killed when truck collided with a car in which he was travelling at Jangam village in Jainoor mandal on Monday night.

Jainoor police said that the deceased was Sajid (39), received fatal injuries when the lorry coming from the opposite direction collided with his car near a check post. He died instantly. He was proceeding to a village from Jainoor at the time of the mishap. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Utnoor government hospital.

On Tuesday, Adilabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan, Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik and many other activists and followers of TRS party visited the hospital and expressed shock over the death of the co-option member. They recalled accounts with him and opined that the party lost a dedicated and hard-working leader.

