TRS leader thanks voters

Hyderabad: Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, TRS candidate, unsuccessfully contested from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, said on Wednesday that he would continue to work relentlessly on the issues of people by making himself available to them all the time.

Addressing a news conference at his residence, he said he would graciously accept the mandate given by the people of the constituency and follow the guidelines of the party as its member. “Even in my maiden attempt as the TRS candidate, I secured 5,92,829 votes, which is not at all an ordinary accomplishment. I thank each and everyone for believing in me. I whole heartedly thank each and every TRS member and the people who had worked for me day and night. I sincerely thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the party working president KT Rama Rao for giving me this opportunity, he said.

