TRS leader to distribute homeo medicines to 3 lakh people in Sathupalli

Khammam: The free distribution of immunity boosting homeopathy medicines by TRS leader Dr. Matta Dayanand has evoked good response from the public who turned up in large numbers to take the medicines.

Dr. Dayanand embarked on the mission of distributing the medicines to nearly three lakh people in Sathupalli Assembly constituency. He organised camps at Anjanapuram, Nutankal, Gudur, Muvva Gudur and Ramachandrapuram villages in Tallada mandal on Tuesday.

The medicines were being distributed under the banner of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Asha Charitable Organisation. On the first day, the homeo medicines were distributed to nearly 12, 000 persons of different age groups.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr. Dayanand informed that Arsenicum album 200, a homeopathic medicine prescribed by Union Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) Ministry through an advisory to serve as a preventive and prophylactic drug was being given to the people.

As part of the medicine distribution the villagers were also explained about the precautions to be taken to prevent spread of the coronavirus. The necessity of wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and proper sanitation practices was explained to the people, he said.

As the State government has equipped the Primary Health Centre and Community Health Centre with Rapid Antigen Testing kits if anyone suffered from covid symptoms one should undergo testing at the centres, the public was asked.

A large number of TRS leaders and Asha Charitable Organisation members were present.

