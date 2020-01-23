TRS leaders confident of winning 90 per cent ULB seats

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: TRS leaders are confident of winning 90 per cent of the 3,112 seats in the municipal polls for 129 civic bodies following conclusion of polling on Wednesday.

The party leaders said while people reposed their faith in TRS by voting for it, the election results would reflect the effectiveness of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s welfare and development agenda as well as Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao’s work for development of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

Speaking to mediapersons at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, TRS general secretary and party municipal election coordination committee member Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said early reports indicated an average 80 per cent polling in all ULBs. He said there was an overwhelming response from people especially in the newly created municipalities which was obviously in favour of TRS. He felt that the municipal polls would once strengthen TRS party’s strong bond with the people.

“Results will definitely disappoint the Opposition parties who failed to explain the reasons for contesting the elections or win voters’ trust. They could not field enough candidates but went on to spread false propaganda against the State government for political mileage. People will once again handover the leadership crown to Chandrashekhar Rao,” Rajeshwar Reddy said.

The TRS leader thanked the party activists for their untiring efforts for its victory in municipal polls and also thanked the people for their faith in TRS. He felt that the Opposition parties had failed yet again and declared that Karimnagar Municipal Corporation which goes to polls on January 24, would also see continuation of the party’s winning streak.

