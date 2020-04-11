TRS leaders continue to reach out needy

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Reaching out to the poor and the needy, TRS leaders continue to serve food and supply essential commodities during the lockdown across the State. As per the directions of Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, the party leaders are also helping out migrant workers belonging to other States.

TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajasekhar Reddy on Friday continued distribution of food and groceries in different areas of Medchal, Bowenpally, Qutbullahpur and other areas for the needy, including migrant workers.

Also read None will starve in Telangana: KCR

Taking inspiration from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s efforts to provide food, shelter and hope to the poor, Rajasekhar Reddy said he will continue to serve to the needy till the end of the lockdown.

More than 2,000 people are being served food every day, while essential commodities are being supplied to various old-age homes and orphanages in the Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency area. Volunteers from Marri Laxman Reddy Group of Institutions are supplying groceries to Tara, Mother India, Valmiki and Krushi among the orphanages and ashrams in the area.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .