TRS leaders donate four more ambulances under ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s novel initiative ‘Gift a Smile’ continues to inspire several leaders and individuals. TRS leaders from Warangal district donated four ambulances in their personal capacity and handed over cheques to Rama Rao in the presence of Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy along with his wife and Warangal Rural Zilla Parishad chairperson Gandra Jyothi donated one ambulance, Parakal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy donated another ambulance. TRS leaders Voddiraju Ravichandra and Kakulamanu Laxman Rao also donated one ambulance each from their personal income.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao appreciated the gesture by the TRS leaders and elected representatives for extending support to a noble cause in their personal capacity. Mahabubabad MP Kavitha Maloth also was present.

Meanwhile, about 425 employees of Sthree Nidhi Women’s Bank donated their single day salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao handed over a cheque of Rs 4.91 lakh to Minister KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .