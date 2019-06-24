TRS leaders donate one month salary for party office

By | Published: 7:29 pm 8:23 pm

Siddipet: Many senior TRS party leaders donated their one month salary for the construction of TRS district office in Siddipet. Siddipet, MLA T Harish Rao, Husnabad MLA, Voditeala Sathish Kumar, MLC Farooq Hussain, Corporation Chairmen, Srininvasa Reddy, Gyadari Balamallu, ZP Chairperson, Roja Sharma, are the ones who contributed for the works and made the announcement regarding the same after laying the foundation stone and performing ‘bhumi puja’ for the party office near Pinakini club on the outskirts of Siddipet town on Monday.

Speaking to the media, after laying the foundation stone for construction of the district party office, Rao said the construction of the building would be completed by October this year. Stating that it would serve as a platform for party workers coming to district headquarters from all corners to discuss and debate public issues, the former Minister said it would have all the facilities.

He said a three member committee would be constituted to carry out the construction work and complete it before the set deadline. Stating that no party ever constructed a record 33 district party offices at the same time, the Zilla Parishad Chairman said they would do it in Telangana. She said she got a chance to lead as Zilla Parishad Chairman only because Telangana State was created.

TRS leaders told toplant saplings at new office premises

Adilabad: Zilla Parishad chairpersons-elect of Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts laid the foundation stone for TRS district offices after performing rituals in their respective districts on Monday.

Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing A Indrakaran Reddy, local MLAs and municipal chairpersons took part in the event.

In Nirmal, Zilla Parishad Chairman–elect Korupalli Vijayalaxmi laid foundation stone for the office at Chincholi (B) village in Sarangapur mandal. She credited TRS activists for securing power for second time. She said top leadership would recognise their hard work and reward them.

Indrakaran Reddy broke the ground and planted saplings to mark the occasion. He told the leaders to do the same on the premises of the offices as part of Telanganaku Harita Haram. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is striving to turn Telangana into a green State and party activists must nurture and protect plants.

Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, Khanapur legislator Ajmeera Rekha Naik, Farmer Agriculture Coordination Committee convener Venkatrami Reddy, TRS leaders Sathyanarayana Goud, Ram Kishan Reddy, Bhushna Reddy and Harish Rao were few among many who attended the ceremony.

In Adilabad, Zilla Parishad Chairman-elect Rathod Janardhan along with MLAs Jogu Ramanna and Rathod Bapu Rao, laid foundation stone for the office near a milk chilling centre of TS Dairy Development Corporation Limited. They said the facility would come in handy for the activists of the party.

Kova Laxmi, and Nalla Bhagya Laxmi, Zilla Parishad Chairman-elects of Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts, respectively, took part in similar events held in the headquarters of districts. MLAs Athram Sakku, Koneru Konappa, N Diwakar Rao, Balka Suman, Durgam Chinnaiah and heads of urban civic bodies were present.

‘TRS will remain in power for another two decades’

Kothagudem: The future belongs to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the party would remain in power for another decade, asserted the Zilla Parishad Chairman Koram Kanakaiah on Monday.

The people of Telangana have shown their faith in TRS again, he said and added that the party could easily be in power for another 20 years, if people keep their trust in TRS leadership.

He along with Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao, MLC B Lakshminarayana, TRS State secretary N Naresh Reddy and others took part in the ceremony of foundation stone laying for Kothagudem district TRS office building near LIC office on Monday.

Kanakaiah said welfare and development programmes introduced by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had helped all sections of the society to march towards growth.

MLA Venkateswar Rao said TRS government had become a model for many States in the country and various State governments had been emulating the welfare schemes implemented by the TRS government.

The Chief Minister had been striving for all-round growth of the State for last five years and the inauguration of Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project clearly shows his commitment in this regard.

The people of erstwhile Khammam had been enjoying the fruits of Bhakta Ramadasu Project which was completed in record time. Similarly Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project in the district would be completed, he added.

Former Zilla Parishad Chairpersons B Vasudeva Rao and G Kavitha, and others were present.

Plans to link Krishna, Godavari to mitigate water woes

Narayanpet: Minister for Excise, Sports and Youth Affairs V Srinivas Goud assured the people of Narayanpet district that keeping in mind the low availability of water in Krishna River, the State government was considering linking of Krishna with Godavari so that irrigation woes of the district could be solved.

Addressing TRS party workers, after laying the foundation stone for the district party office in Narayanpet town on Monday, he said that previous governments had created a situation where people from the district migrated to other States in search of work including famous weavers of Narayanpet, who migrated to Surat and Ahmedabad in search of livelihood.

He said every inch of the district’s agricultural lands would be brought under irrigation, once Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project was completed.

He performed ‘Bhumi Puja’ for construction of TRS party office in Mahabubnagar along with Devarkadra MLA Ala Venkateshwar Reddy, on Monday.

Addressing party workers, he said for the first time in the country’s history, foundation-stone for construction of a political party’s offices were being laid on a single day in all district headquarters and the party offices would act as activity centres of the party in near future.

By opening new party offices, he said that party leaders would be easily accessible to party workers and people, and would ensure that welfare schemes reach eligible beneficieries.

District TRS offices will help strengthen the party: Jagadish

Suryapet: Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Monday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had succeeded in improving the the standard of living of people in the State in just five years.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the TRS district office building near SV College here, the Minister said Rao, who achieved Telangana State with his strategy, had an effective plan in place for the development of the State.

Stating that TRS had emerged as a strong political force from village level to State level, he said construction of party offices would help strengthen the party and make leaders easily accessible to the public.

He said new party offices would be inaugurated by Dasara festival and the construction works were expected to be completed by then.

In Nalgonda, Telangana State Forest Development Corporation Chairman and Zilla Parishad Chairman-elect Banda Narender Reddy laid foundation stone for the party office at VT Colony in the town.

TRS MLAs N Bhasker Rao, Chirumarthi Lingaiah and Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, MLC Tera Chinnnapa Reddy, the party leaders -Vemireddy Narsimha Reddy, Chakilam Anil Kumar, Chada Kishan Reddy and others attended the programme.

Leaders will be easily accessible to public

Jogulamba Gadwal: Agriculture and Marketing Minister, S Niranjan Reddy along with Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy and Alampur MLA VM Abraham, performed the ‘Bhumi Puja’ and laid the foundation stone for construction of the new TRS party office at Gadwal-Ieeja road in Gadwal town on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, Reddy said construction of the party office would be completed by Dasara and it would be available for TRS party workers coming from distant villages in the district, to assemble and also to engage in party-related activities.

Jogulamba Gadwal Zilla Parishad Chairman Saritha and former Mahabubnagar Zilla Parishad Chairman Bandari Bhaskar were also present.

Kaleshwaram project man-made wonder: Suman

Mancherial: Chennur MLA Balka Suman described the recently inaugurated Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme as a man-made wonder and said it was the biggest such project one in the world as reported in global media.

He was addressing a gathering after taking part in a ceremony for laying foundation stone for TRS party office on outskirts of Naspur mandal centre on Monday.

Suman said ‘Washington Post,’ an international English newspaper, carried a report stating Kaleshwaram project as the world’s biggest lift irrigation scheme. He said the project would be able to provide water for irrigatoin to at least 40 lakh acres of land. Industrial needs would aslo be met with the help of this facility, he added.

The legislator said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had discussed with him about improving irrigation facilities following the inauguration of the project. He said a barrage would be erected across either Pranahita or Wardha river to provide water to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district and to irrigate agriculture fields of Mancherial district using the water of Kaleshwaram project.

Rebutting allegations of Opposition parties, the MLA vowed to create irrigational facilities for Mancherial district and assured that focus was being laid to provide water for 2.5 lakh acre of land. He said TRS party would seek votes by after the promise in the elections of 2023. He said the district would be developed on many facets.

He added that steps were being taken for granting rights of ownership to non-coal miners living in coal belt areas of the district. He said he had brought the issue to the notice of top authorities of SCCL and hoped they would address it at the earliest.

He later visited Kaleshwaram project. He explained salient features of the gigantic lift irrigation scheme with the help of engineers.

