TRS leaders go extra mile in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: One of the positive trends observed in the recent past has been that the people of erstwhile Mahabubnagar district have blessed leaders who work hard to deliver the dream of irrigation to farmers. An example of this is that of Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy’s relentless efforts to extend irrigation to villages across Wanaparthy district. But there are other examples where TRS leaders have gone the extra mile braving all odds to see that farmers living in remote villages also enjoy the fruits of Mahatma Gandhi Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (MGKLIS).

Before the 2018 Assembly elections, a sincere effort was made by grass-root leaders from TRS, who proposed, implemented and delivered on their promise of irrigating the fields of farmers of Bhootpur and Ghanpur mandals.

Kadire Shekhar Reddy, Bhootpur Mandal Parishad president (MPP) and general secretary of TRS Youth Wing, along with Devarkadra MLA Alla Venkateshwar Reddy and the then State Planning Board vice-chairman S Niranjan Reddy had represented to the State leadership about an opportunity to access KLIS water from Manganoor in Nagarkurnool district and dig a 9.5 km canal which could supply water to several villages in Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts. The then Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao had given the go-ahead for the effort and a contractor from Bengaluru was engaged for the work.

However, farmers from Manganoor village filed cases against land acquisition and as a result, the contractor surrendered the project and left. That was the point where a collective effort to convince farmers was put in.

“There were some locations where there were poultry farms and mango gardens, where farmers were reluctant to give their lands. While we kept negotiating with those farmers, we started the work from Maddigatla, the tail-end village of the canal. Purushottam Reddy, a new contractor was brought-in and Devarkadra MLA Ventakeshwar Reddy had pressed his own JCBs to do the work and gave money required for diesel to do the work. We were able to complete the work before the elections, but total delivery of water was done this year,” said Shekhar Reddy, speaking with Telangana Today.

While the government offered Rs 5.5 lakh per acre as compensation, farmers were not compensated for crop loss. This amount to the tune of Rs 70 lakh was borne by Shekhar Reddy and around Rs 20 lakh by Sai Charan Reddy, TRS leader from Salkapur village of Ghanpur mandal. Even when there was a delay in receiving compensation amount, the TRS leaders themselves gave cheques to farmers, agreeing to pay the amount to take farmers into confidence. The leaders paid Rs 4.5 lakh in addition to government’s compensation to the owner of a poultry farm who lost his land.

“We had to purchase pipelines and had to procure 11KV electricity poles from Guntur. There was no option for us but to spend money from our own finances to get the work completed in record time. There were many review meetings to convince farmers to give their 105 acres of land which was crucial for completion of the irrigation effort and we finally got there,” said Shekhar Reddy.

The result of the effort is that Maddikan Cheruvu in Maddigatla, Reddy’s native village, is now brimming with Krishna waters after 10 years. Krishna has now blessed Manganoor, Chegunta, Velikicherla, Gouraram, Salkalapur, Mamidimada, Appareddipally, Tirumalaipally, Almaipally, Chinna Kappeta, Pedda Kappeta, Polkampally, Nizalapur, Raulapally and Janampeta villages, before finally entering Sarala Sagar Project, irrigating thousands of acres in Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Devarkadra Assembly Constituencies.

Not just through the canal, but water has also been flowing through natural routes of local streams, which can be seen from NH44 near Kandur village of Addakal mandal, where several years have passed since people have seen water flowing through the vaagu (stream) due to successive drought years.

