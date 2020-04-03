Malkajgiri: TRS leader’s initiative feeds the needy

By | Published: 10:07 pm 10:09 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliament Constituency incharge Marri Rajashekar Reddy continues with his efforts to provide food and drinking water to the needy during the lockdown. The initiative taken up in collaboration with Marri Laxman Reddy group of institutions has been helping more than 4,000 people every day. The students of Marri Laxman Reddy group of institutions too have been actively participating and helping in the distribution of the rice and water to the poor and needy.

