TRS leaders seek funds for developing NH 63 in Mancherial

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Mancherial: Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has given his nod for grant of funds to create junctions on National Highway 63, said Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha and Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman. The two leaders met Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Suman said they had sought Rs 6 crore for construction of flood canal at Indaram crossroads, bus shelters and beautifications of certain junctions on the National Highway. He stated that they wanted the Centre to release Rs 10 crore to erect a flyover at Kishtampet crossroads and Rs 11.65 crore for building a junction and flyover at Katherasala junction.

He urged the Minister to take steps to sanction the grants at the earliest as the NH was set to be used for reaching Maharashtra and Chattishgarh and a bridge across Pranahita was open to public. The stretch would reduce travel time between Telangana and the two States, he added.

