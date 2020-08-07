TRS leaders slam Bhatti over comments against govt

By | Published: 12:27 am

Khammam: TRS leaders in the district have taken serious exception to the remarks made by Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka against the State government and Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the Zilla Parishad Chairman Lingala Kamalraj accused the Congress leader of making mindless comments. He strongly refuted the Congress leader’s allegations that the government had failed to address Covid-19 crisis.

The government was making all possible efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to treat the persons infected with the virus. Corporate level medical facilities were being provided at all government hospitals and Khammam District Hospital was selected for Kayakalpa Award twice.

In order to conduct tests Covid-19 Labs (TrueNAT) and (RT PCR) have been set up at the District Hospital while Rapid Antigen Testing kits were made available at all government hospitals including PHCs, CHCs in erstwhile Khammam, besides 75 ICU beds and 60 ventilators, Kamalraj noted.

Being a responsible leader Vikramarka should learn the facts before making comments against the government. By his rather meaningless statements the Congress leader was creating panic among the public, instead of boosting their morale, he alleged.

The ZP Chairman further stated that minister Ajay Kumar with the help of the government was making committed efforts for the development of Khammam. Modernisation of Gollapadu channel, construction of new bus stand, IT Hub, Lakaram Tank Bund, central lighting and others were all examples of development that took place during the TRS rule, he added.

MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, MLA L Ramulu Naik, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, TRS state secretary T Madhu and the TRS district party office in-charge RJC Krishna and others were present.

