TRS leaders to donate 100 ambulances

By | Published: 11:34 pm 12:42 am

Hyderabad: In a novel and timely gesture TRS working president and State IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has declared that he would donate six ambulances to government hospitals in the State. The Minister informed this to Health Minister Eatela Rajender when the latter met him at Pragathi Bhavan to greet him on his birthday here on Friday.

Following Rama Rao’s announcement several Ministers, MLAs and senior leaders of the party came forward to do their bit. As a result, a clear plan to donate 100 ambulances to 32 districts of the State took shape in no time.

Rama Rao said he would be bearing the expenses of the six ambulances and present them in the name of the TRS party so that the ambulances can be put to use during the ongoing corona pandemic. “These ambulances will have all the latest, facilities including capabilities for conduct of tests for the coronavirus.

These ambulances will be of great use in the rural areas,” Rama Rao said. Responding to the proposal, Rajender said he would also donate five ambulances on behalf of the TRS party’s Karimnagar unit.

He said despite the ambulances pressed into service by the government, there existed a need for more such vehicles.

“These ambulances can be used as mini hospitals. every ambulance will have provision for a ventilator and oxygen. We will use them to test for Covid-19 too,” Rajender said.

Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy too declared that he would donate six ambulances for Suryapet, Bhongir, Yadadri and Nalgonda districts. Nalgonda legislators Shekhar Reddy, Saidi Reddy, Gyadari Kishore, Bhupal Reddy, Ravindra Kumar, B Mallayya Yadav, Member of Parliament Lingaiah Yadav, party leader V Narsimha Reddy and MLC Karne Prabhakar accompanied Jagadish Reddy.

Minister for Excise V Srinivas Goud who greeted the IT Minister also declared that he, along with party leaders from erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, will be donating 11 ambulances. Rural development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, he along with Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MLAs N Narender and others, were ready to donate six ambulances. Errabelli said he would ensure that every constituency had a modern ambulance with the help of local leaders.

Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy announced he would donate four ambulances while Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy, Minister Prashant Reddy, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, legislators Shakeel and Ganesh Gupta announced they would provide 5 more ambulances and ensure that they were made ready in a short time. Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy announced that he would donate seven ambulances. TRSPP leader Nama Nageswara Rao declared that he would donate six ambulances, while Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Malla Reddy too announced a donation of six ambulances each, Minister for Agriculture Niranjan Reddy announced three, Government whip and Chennur Legislator Balka Suman announced three ambulances.

With the Ministers coming forward to chip in for a noble cause, several party sympathisers who were there to greet their favourite leader, the number increased and within hours a clear cut plan to equip all the 32 districts with 100 latest ambulances emerged. KT Rama Rao thanked everyone who came forward to donate ambulances. “I never knew that my announcement will encourage so many leaders to come forward. I wish that these 100 ambulances will lessen the demand for ambulances during the corona pandemic,” KT Rama Rao said.

