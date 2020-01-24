TRS likely to continue its winning streak in municipal polls

By | Published: 6:17 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), is gearing up for another bout of celebrations ahead of announcement of results for municipal elections held on January 22 across 129 civic bodies in the State. With the Opposition parties – Congress and BJP, failing to field their candidates from at least 400 wards, the party leaders are confident that TRS’ win was a foregone conclusion and are even anticipating to set new records by winning majority seats.

TRS which registered impressive victory in all the previously held polls, such as Legislative Assembly, Parliament, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad and Gram Panchayats, is expecting to repeat the feat even in the municipal elections with even more impressive and decisive victory. The counting of the polling held through paper ballots will start at 8 am on Saturday.

Just like all the previous elections, TRS continued to dominate the municipal polls as well. Elections for 2,727 wards in 120 Municipalities and 325 ward in nine Municipal Corporations were held in the State on January 22, recording an overall voting percentage was 70.26. Of this, candidates were elected unanimously in 80 wards in municipalities and one ward in nine municipal corporations where TRS alone bagged a lion’s share of 78 wards including one ward in municipal corporation. Even in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation for which polling was held on Friday, TRS secured two wards unanimously.

On the other hand, the Opposition parties – Congress and BJP say that the results will reverse their earlier defeats. Leaders from the national parties Congress and BJP are declaring that there are keen contests at several places and they will undermine the dominance of the TRS. All the political parties did a vigorous campaign. Will the results be on the predictions made by the Opposition and the TRS’ majority come down? Or the TRS will continue its victory march? This is leading to an interesting debate all over.

Notwithstanding the claims of the Opposition parties, the results in at least five consecutive elections speak otherwise.

Will TRS break the national records?

Will the TRS, which recorded victories on a record level in every election it took part since the formation of the Telangana State, continue its winning spree in the municipal polls too? Or will it witness decrease? This is the question, which is uppermost in minds of many people. While the TRS is confident that like in the polls for the rural local bodies, in the municipal elections too it will create a record.

TRS won 100 percent ZPs

TRS had set a new national record in the elections to rural local bodies including Zilla Parishads and Mandal Parishads by winning all the 32 Zilla Parishads and registering a clean sweep. This is the feat, which no one ever did in the past or in the present in the entire country. The Opposition parties including the Congress, could not win even single seat. When the polls took place for 537 ZP Territory Constituencies, TRS won 448 (83.42 per cent). Congress got only 75 seats (13.9 per cent), while the BJP survived with just eight (0.14 per cent).

In elections held for 5,817 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC), TRS won 3,556 (61.13 per cent), while Congress managed to win 1,377 (23.67 per cent) and BJP was confined to only 211 (3.62 per cent). Of the total 537 Mandal Parishad President posts, TRS bagged 431 as against its opponents Congress winning 72 MPP posts and BJP getting only six posts.

Earlier in January 2019, TRS secured majority villages during the gram panchayat elections held within a month after the Assembly polls. Though the elections were not contested on behalf of the political parties or their official symbol, TRS retained its upmanship after candidates supported by the party won over 65 per cent sarpanch seats out of 3,701 gram panchayats. The party also dominated its opponents by winning over 60 per cent of 28,976 panchayat wards. While the Congress managed to win about 20 per cent villages, others including BJP, TDP and the Left shared the remaining villages.

The Gram Panchayat elections proved that the network of TRS was very strong in rural areas and the State-run scheme like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Aasara pensions and other schemes proved to be crucial in garnering people support in favour of the TRS.

Interestingly, TRS gave a glimpse into its strong popularity among people of the State in way back in 2016 with elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The party registered a huge victory with 99 of 150 wards in GHMC elections. While its alliance partner AIMIM secured 44 wards, the Congress won two wards, BJP got four and TDP survived with one ward. For the first time in the GHMC history, a political party won so many wards and also secured the Mayor’s post on its own without any support from other parties.

TRS comes back to power for the successive second time

The winning spree of TRS began with the Assembly polls held in December of 2018 for 119 seats. The TRS got 46.87 per cent of votes and secured 88 seats. Congress got 28.43 percentage of votes and won 19 seats, while the BJP received only 6.98 per cent of votes and confined itself to just one seat. The AIMIM secured 2.71 per cent of votes and won 7 seats.

Despite the country witnessing the Narendra Modi wave and the BJP’s influence in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, TRS made headlines at national level by dominating the elections in the State. Of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State, TRS got 41.71 per cent votes and won 9 seats. Congress received 29.79 per cent votes and secured 3 seats, while the BJP bagged 19.65 per cent votes and won 4 seats. The AIMIM with 2.8 per cent votes won a single seat.

