TRS likely to win all ULBs in Warangal

Warangal: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party is all likely to win all the nine municipalities in erstwhile Warangal district, thanks to the hectic campaign and a perfect poll strategy by the party.

The party has already ‘won’ Parkal municipality where 11 candidates won the wards unanimously against the total of 22 wards as the local TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy played a key role in ensuring that Opposition candidates withdrew their nominations.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has taken the elections as ‘prestige issue’ and toured almost all the municipalities and conducted campaign for the TRS candidates.

Minister for Women, Child and Tribal welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar, MLC (local bodies) Pochampally Srinivas Reddy and MLC Bodikunti Venkateswarlu have also campaigned for the candidates following the strict directions from the party high command. Even MPs Pasunuri Dayakar and Maloth Kavitha too participated in the poll campaign.

Winning 10 Assembly constituencies against the total of 12 and joining of the Congress MLA from Bhupalpally, Gandra Venkataramana Reddy has become a shot in the arm for the party to win the municipal elections. Moreover, it seems Opposition parties Congress, BJP and other parties have not taken this election seriously.

“We are receiving overwhelming response from the people in all the municipalities. We will win all the nine municipalities. Congress, BJP and other parties are in the fray just to make their presence felt. We have spent hundreds of crores of rupees on the development of the municipalities,” said Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

