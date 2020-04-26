TRS making giant strides: KTR

By | Published: 11:04 pm

Hyderabad: Strictly adhering to the lockdown norms, the 20th Foundation Day celebrations of Telangana Rashtra Samithi will remain a subtle affair. The party working president and Minister KT Rama Rao gave a clarion call to the party cadre to hoist the party flag atop their house to express their solidarity and celebrate the party’s Foundation Day on Sunday.

While Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will hoist the party flag at Telangana Bhavan at 9.30 am, Ministers, legislators and other leaders will unfurl the party flag in their respective areas in a low-key celebration.

“I urge all the party cadre to organise blood donation camps for a week duly observing social distance. Under these trying times, we must extend our support to the needy,” said Rama Rao who himself donated blood at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

In an informal interaction with mediapersons on Sunday on the eve of TRS Foundation Day, the TRS working president said TRS has become part of the lives of people in the State and it was time for the party leaders to rededicate themselves to people of Telangana State. “The two decades of TRS journey had been eventful. Though the party may not have had direct impact on the national politics, the State government’s schemes are influencing the entire country,” he said.

Rama Rao pointed out how the Central government as well as other States were replicating the State government’s novel initiatives. He said the impression of the TRS party was evident on the political fabric of India. He stated that TRS was the only party in the country, to have achieved its single point agenda of separate Statehood and continues to steer the State on the path of development. “Former Union Minister late Arun Jaitley personally told me that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was the only person to have made equal name for himself as an agitator and also as an able administrator,” he added.

Remembering TRS ideologue Prof Jayashankar, irrigation expert Ch Vidyasagar Rao and others who continue to inspire several leaders in TRS, the Minister said TRS was one of the few parties to have scored victory in all elections that it had faced. He said the party today remains a powerful force with over 60 lakh activists. He pointed out that people who have mocked the language, slang, culture and traditions of Telangana, are now being looked upon. Even during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, he pointed out that people were looking upto the leadership of the Chief Minister and were eagerly waiting for his press meets which was a testament to the faith of Telugu people across the world in him.

“People are showing immense faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao and had repeatedly rejected the Opposition parties in all elections in the recent past. Under these circumstances, the Opposition parties must introspect about their failures,” he said.

On the occasion, Rama Rao said the TRS party offices were ready for inauguration in all districts and will be inaugurated after overcoming the current COVID-19 crisis. Training programmes and workshops will be conducted for the party workers on a regular basis at these offices.

