TRS marches towards emphatic victory in Huzurnagar

Hyderabad: TRS candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy established an unassailable lead of 18,000-plus votes over his nearest Congress rival Uttam Padmavathi at the end of the 10th round of counting for the Huzurnagar Assembly by-election on Thursday.

The TRS candidate started the race to victory right from the word go when counting started at 8 am at the Suryapet Market Yard, with Saidi Reddy opening his account with a 2,000 lead in the very first round, a trend that continued in subsequent rounds.

What is significant is that the TRS candidate held sway over the electorate even in places like Nereducherla, generally considered a Congress stronghold.

The by-election, held on Monday, was necessitated by the resignation of N Uttam Kumar Reddy from the seat following his election as MP from Nalgonda. The Congress pitted his wife Padmavathi against Saidi Reddy, who had lost the 2018 Assembly election to Uttam Kumar Reddy by a margin of a little over 7,000 votes. The TRS attributed the Congress victory then to the presence of truck symbol allotted to an independent, which created confusion among the electorate since it closely resembled the car symbol of the ruling party.

Following is the voting trend at the end of the 10th round:

Shanampudi Saidi Reddy – 50,779

Uttam Padmavathi -32,196

Saidi Reddy leads by 18,583 votes

